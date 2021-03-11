Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry facing calls for resignation after racist voicemail left for Black pastor

MICHIGAN CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- The mayor of Michigan City, Indiana is apologizing for racially charged comments in a voicemail he left for a Black pastor."They want a (expletive) audience. These Black guys - they all want a (expletive) audience," Mayor Duane Parry is heard saying on the recording.Some are calling for Mayor Parry to resign. On Wednesday, he asked for forgiveness and said he hopes to show he's the mayor for all Michigan City residents."My words now cannot change what I've said. However, my future actions can and will," he said.Parry said he will undergo implicit bias and cultural diversity training.