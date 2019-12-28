Woman, 19, killed in Chatham apartment shooting was home on break from Michigan State University, family says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman who was shot and killed inside an apartment in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood was home on break from Michigan State University, according to family.They identify her as 19-year-old Lyniah Bell.Chicago police say there is one person custody in connection with the shooting, which took place around 9:49 p.m. in the 8100 Block of South Maryland Avenue.A witness heard a gunshot and found the teen in an apartment bedroom, police said.Bell suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The death is being investigated as a homicide because there was no weapon found on the scene, according to law enforcement officials.Police said the incident was possibly domestic-related.Later Saturday morning, police said they were interviewing multiple people who were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, and they had one person in custody. Charges are pending, according to police.The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office hasn't released details on the fatality.Area South detectives are investigating.