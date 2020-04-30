Michigan woman charged after Edens Expressway standoff

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A 54-year old woman from Michigan has been charged in connection with a standoff on the Edens Expressway at Old Orchard Road in Skokie Wednesday.

The standoff lasted for almost four hours until she surrendered.

At about 9 a.m., Illinois State Police received a call from a trucking company requesting a well-being check be conducted on one of their employees who was stationary on I-94 northbound at Old Orchard Road.

Police responded and as they approached the truck to talk to the woman, identified by police as Meghan Fenner, police said they saw a handgun in her lap.

Officers spoke with the woman, who they said refused to get out of the truck. At about 12:20 p.m., police said Fenner got out of the ruck and was taken into custody.

A gun was recovered from the scene and Fenner was charged with one count of disorderly conduct, police said.
