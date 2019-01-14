WATCH LIVE: Mickiael Ward, convicted in Hadiya Pendleton death, sentenced to 84 years in prison

WATCH LIVE: Sentencing for man convicted of killing Hadiya Pendleton...NOW

Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The man convicted of gunning down 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton in a South Side park was sentenced Monday to 84 years in prison.

Mickiael Ward, who spoke during the hearing at a Cook County courthouse, had faced at least 50 years behind bars.
WATCH: Hadiya Pendleton's mother reads statement at sentencing of Mickiael Ward
Cleopatra Cowley, the mother of Hadiya Pendleton, reads a statement at the sentencing of the man convicted of killing her.


The sentencing comes six years after Ward fired into a crowd of King College Prep High School students who were at a South Side park. Those gunshots hit and killed Pendleton and injured two of her friends.

A jury found Ward guilty on all counts related to the shooting. Kenneth Williams, the accused getaway driver, was also found guilty.

Before the judge's sentencing Ward spoke, saying "I didn't even do it." Ward said he was sorry for the family and he wished the family knew who actually killed their daughter, but he didn't do it.

WATCH: Mickiael Ward speaks at his sentencing hearing
Mickiael Ward, the gunman who fatally shot 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton, spoke during his sentencing hearing in Cook County court.



Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Brian Holmes called Ward "a sociopath," noting that Ward was on probation when the shooting happened, adding that "he is the face of senseless gun violence in Chicago."

During the hearing, Pendleton's mother and brother shared victim impact statements, telling the court about their anger and pain.

Ward's mother and grandmother testified that Ward adheres to his innocence.

WATCH: Hadiya Pendleton's brother reads statement at sentencing of Mickiael Ward
Nathaniel Pendleton, Jr., Hadiya's brother, reads a statement at the sentencing of her killer.



Pendleton's death made national headlines. She was shot and killed just days after performing at President Barack Obama's inauguration. Michelle Obama attended her funeral.

Pendleton's brother and mother offered statements in the heading.

The man convicted of shooting and killing honor student Hadiya Pendleton will be sentenced Monday.



Attorneys for Ward filed a motion for a new trial, which was denied.
