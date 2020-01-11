Wheeling middle school teacher faces multiple child porn charges in northwest suburbs

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- A northwest suburban middle school teacher is off the job after he was charged with having and distributing child pornography.

Police arrested 45-year-old Scott Pollack Friday at his home in Lake in the Hills. Pollack was a teacher and wrestling coach at Holmes Middle School in Wheeling, but has been suspended.

He faces nine counts of disseminating child pornography, one count of possession and one count of unlawful video recording. If convicted, Pollack faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 54 years in prison, Attorney General Kwame Raoul said.

"Child pornography exploits the victims each time one of these reprehensible images is viewed or shared," Raoul said. "My office is committed to stopping the creation and spread of these horrendous images and will continue to partner with local law enforcement to help protect our children."

District officials said it does not appear any students were involved.

Officials are encouraging residents who may have additional information to submit a tip to the Wheeling Police Department by calling 847-459-2632.

Pollack was next due in court Saturday morning.
