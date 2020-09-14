1 killed, another injured in fatal crash near Midway Airport, police say

CHICAGO -- A person was killed, and another was injured Sunday in a crash on the Southwest Side near Midway Airport.According to Chicago police, around 11:10 p.m., authorities from an outside agency saw a Red Kia sedan traveling northbound on Cicero Avenue when the driver ran a red light at the intersection of South State Road and Cicero.Authorities tried pulling the car over as it sped off on Cicero, police said. Police found the car had crashed into a viaduct in the 5900-block of South Cicero Avenue.A man inside the car was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details about his death.A 33-year-old man who was a passenger in the Kia was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said. Details about his injuries weren't immediately available.Chicago police's Major Accidents unit and Area One detectives are investigating.