Chicago airports' terminal access now limited to ticketed travelers, employees amid coronavirus pandemic

A popular travel and shopping destination for many Chicagoans, Wisconsin is now officially on the city's travel quarantine list.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Starting Friday, access to the terminals at both O'Hare and Midway airports will be restricted to ticketed passengers and airport employees."In order to ensure the safety and security of our valued passengers and employees, access to airport terminals is restricted to ticketed passengers, those assisting passengers, badged employees, and others with legitimate airport business," the Chicago Department of Aviation said in a news release Thursday.In order to enforce these restrictions, CDA security and the Chicago Police Department will set up a nightly checkpoint at each airport's CTA stops. Travelers must show proof that they are flying that day, while employees must show their badge or ID. Limited access will also be allowed for those assisting passengers.There are currently no plans for daytime checkpoints, but CDA security and CPD reserve the right to request to see appropriate credentials, the release said.Other airports in Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York and Philadelphia have also implemented this policy in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.