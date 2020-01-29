'Mighty Ducks' actor Shaun Weiss arrested for residential burglary while high on meth, police say

MARYSVILLE, Calif. -- Shaun Weiss, the actor who starred as a child in "The Mighty Ducks" movies has been arrested for residential burglary while under the influence of methamphetamine in Northern California.

The Marysville Police Department posted Weiss' mug shot on Facebook. Fans say the 41-year-old looks unrecognizable.

"Heartbreaking to see what he looks like now. He was one of my favorite child actors," Facebook user posted.

Weiss was taken into custody Sunday morning after he broke into a car parked in a garage in Yuba County, according to police.

Officers say they were called to a home on 11th Street about a burglary in progress.

"The homeowner said he was the only person that lived at this residence and no one had permission to be inside," said the Marysville Police Department in a statement.

Police found Weiss in the car after the vehicle's window had been shattered.

Weiss was booked into the Yuba County Jail and charged for being under the influence of methamphetamine and for residential burglary.

His bail was set at $52,500.

Weiss is most famously known for playing Greg Goldberg in the 1992 movie "The Mighty Ducks". He also appeared in several TV shows including,"Pee-wee's Playhouse","Boy Meets World," the "King of Queens" and "The Cosby Show."
