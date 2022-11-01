Rap group Migos were at private party in downtown Houston that ended in man's shooting death: HPD

All three rappers were at the private party in downtown Houston, but a sergeant with the Houston Police Department said it's unclear if they were involved in the shooting.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Police are investigating a man found dead at 810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown Houston, where we're being told rappers with the group Migos were there.

Officers were called at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday to the 1200 block of San Jacinto, according to Sgt. Michael Arrington of the Houston Police Department.

When officers arrived, they said they found multiple shell casings on the third floor of the entertainment hall.

A private party with about 40 to 50 people in attendance was being held until 1 a.m., but then the party carried over until about 2 a.m., Arrington said.

Investigators said one man was killed and two others were rushed to a hospital.

Police described the dead victim as a Black man in his late 20s. His identity won't be released until a medical examiner provides more information.

"There were rappers at the party. We don't know if they're involved. It's still the early process of the investigation," Arrington said.

If you were at the party and know any information about this incident, you are urged to contact HPD homicide at 713-318-3600.

We have a crew at the scene and will continue to monitor the investigation.

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.