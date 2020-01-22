Society

Memorial for soldier from Aurora killed in Afghanistan to be held at East Aurora High School next week

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A memorial service will be held at East Aurora High school for the U.S. solider from Aurora who was killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan.

Twenty-one-year-old Private First Class Miguel Villalon was one of two soldiers killed when their vehicle was struck by a roadside bomb in Kandahar Province in Afghanistan.

They were conducting operations as part of NATO's Resolute Support Mission.

Villalon joined the Army in 2018. This was his first combat deployment.

The Aurora memorial will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 29 at East Aurora High School at 500 Tomcat Lane. The public is invited to attend.

Funeral services will be held this weekend in his family's Texas hometown. Following those services his mother will return home to Aurora to participate in the local memorial ceremony.

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin said donations, cards and letters can be brought to the ceremony.

Villalon attended Waldo Middle School and East Aurora High School.
