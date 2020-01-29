Society

Aurora holds ceremony Wednesday for Army Specialist Miguel Villalon, killed in Afghanistan attack

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- U.S. Army Specialist Miguel Villalon was honored at a special memorial service in Aurora Wednesday after the soldier was killed in Afghanistan.

Villalon, 21, was buried last weekend in Texas where his family lives. He was one of two soldiers killed when their vehicle was struck by a roadside bomb in Kandahar Province in Afghanistan.

Villalon joined the Army in 2018. This was his first combat deployment.

The ceremony was at 2 p.m. at East Aurora High School, 500 Tomcat Lane. Villalon is an alumnus of the school. His mother spoke at the service, and other family members, friends teachers and officials were expected to speak.

