New Mike Madigan replacement Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar sworn in after Edward Guerra Kodatt resigns

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar was sworn in as the new 22nd District state representative Thursday to fill the seat formerly held by the former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan.This comes after the resignation of Edward Guerra Kodatt Tuesday night, just days after he was sworn in.Kodatt resigned under pressure from Madigan after Madigan became aware of what he referred to as "alleged questionable conduct" by Kodatt.In a statement, Madigan and Alderman Marty Quinn said "we are committed to a zero tolerance policy in the workplace," but they did not specify what the conduct was.Guerrero-Cuellar is a community services manager who received the second most support on Sunday. She had been nominated by Alderman Sylvana Tabares."Unfortunately, we find ourselves in a situation that could have been avoided. We could have avoided that if we had done a thorough process," said Ald. Sylvana Tabares, 23rd Ward.She said there is a lot of distrust in her community."I'm not the only one that's frustrated," Tabares said. "The residents of the ward are very frustrated, they're just they've lost faith in the political process."Illinois Governor JB Pritzker weighed in on the matter Wednesday afternoon."Well, let's be clear, the system of replacing a representative or senator has been in place for some time, and I do think it's worth a review," Pritzker said.Even though he was only a state representative for three days, under state law Kodatt is eligible for an entire month's pay - nearly $5,800.Ald. Tabares said she would urge Kodatt not to accept the money.