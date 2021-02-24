Mike Madigan suggests Edward Guerra Kodatt resign due to 'alleged questionable conduct'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Illinois House speaker Mike Madigan is urging his hand-picked replacement to resign after just two days on the job.Edward Guerra Kodatt, 26, was just sworn in as representative for Illinois' 22nd District on Sunday.Madigan released a statement with Chicago Alderman Marty Quinn Tuesday night that said:Kodatt, of Garfield Ridge, is a Southwest Side native and has lived in the 22nd District his entire life. A fluent Spanish speaker, Kodatt grew up in West Lawn and Garfield Ridge, attended both St. Turibius and St. Daniel for grammar school and graduated high school from St. Rita. Kodatt earned a bachelor's degree in business from Eastern Illinois University and is currently working on a master's degree in business administration at the University of Kansas online. Kodatt is engaged to Vanessa Ramirez.Kodatt worked in the Madigan-Quinn Service Office since 2017, contributing to various projects and issues and eventually worked on Democratic House campaigns. Over the years, Kodatt worked on campaigns for Senator Villa, Representative Yednock, and Representative Gong-Gershowitz, to name a few.Kodatt has not yet responded to requests for comment.