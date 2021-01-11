mike madigan

Michael Madigan 'suspending' campaign to continue as Illinois House speaker

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Longtime Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan has released a statement saying he is suspending his campaign to maintain the position he has held for decades.

Madigan would need 60 votes to maintain his speakership. He released a statement saying that "This is not a withdrawal.

"I have suspended my campaign for Speaker.

"As I have said many times in the past, I have always put the best interest of the House Democratic Caucus and our members first.

"The House Democratic Caucus can work to find someone, other than me, to get 60 votes for Speaker."

RELATED: Mike Madigan fight for gavel recalls 1975 Illinois House speaker vote

Madigan was first elected speaker of the Illinois House in 1983, serving in that role ever since except for between 1995-97.

Madigan has been implicated but not charged in a bribery scheme involving Com-Ed

Representatives Ann Williams and Stephanie Kifowit are campaigning for speaker. Representative Kathleen Willis has dropped out.
