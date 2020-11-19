Mike Madigan confidant and ex-ComEd CEO charged with bribery in lobbying scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- An ex-Springfield lobbyist and confidant of House Speaker Michael Madigan has been charged with bribery in a criminal case in Chicago, along with the former ComEd CEO, a top ComEd lobbyist and the ex-head of the City Club.Named in the indictment are Madigan friend, Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, top ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and Jay Doherty, the former president of the City Club, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.Federal prosecutors charged ComEd with bribery last July in a bombshell case that has continued to reverberate politically in the four months that have passed. It prompted a legislative probe of Madigan's dealings with ComEd, and it has led to questions about whether Madigan will be able to hold onto power.Meanwhile, former ComEd executive Fidel Marquez also pleaded guilty to bribery in September, agreeing to cooperate with federal prosecutors. And a legislative hearing the same day revealed that former Ald. Frank Olivo was among those who received some of the $1.3 million ComEd paid to Madigan's associates while trying to curry favor with Madigan.Madigan has denied wrongdoing. He's denied personal knowledge of the bribery scheme and said he never expected someone to be hired for a job in exchange for an action he took.Arraignments in federal court in Chicago have not yet been scheduled.