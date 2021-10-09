better government association

New podcast, 'The Madigan Rule,' takes listeners on a journey about former IL House speaker

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
New Podcast takes listeners on a journey about former speaker Mike Madigan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Better Government Association has launched a new podcast centered around one of Illinois' most powerful politicians, former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

"The Madigan Rule" is produced by the BGA and longtime radio host Justin Kaufmann. It features guests who knew or worked closely with Madigan and discusses major policies.

So far, two episodes have aired. For more information, watch the featured video.

Related topics:
politicsillinoismike madiganbetter government associationstate politicspodcast
