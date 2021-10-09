CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Better Government Association has launched a new podcast centered around one of Illinois' most powerful politicians, former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.
RELATED: Mike Madigan's former chief of staff Tim Mapes indicted for allegedly lying to grand jury
"The Madigan Rule" is produced by the BGA and longtime radio host Justin Kaufmann. It features guests who knew or worked closely with Madigan and discusses major policies.
RELATED: Mike Madigan confidant and ex-ComEd CEO charged with bribery in lobbying scheme; speaker denies wrongdoing
So far, two episodes have aired. For more information, watch the featured video.
ALSO SEE: More coverage on Mike Madigan
New podcast, 'The Madigan Rule,' takes listeners on a journey about former IL House speaker
BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION
TOP STORIES
Show More