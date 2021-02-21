Edward Guerra Kodatt chosen to replace longtime Illinois House Speaker and Representative Mike Madigan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10351880" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mike Madigan has served his constituents for, in some cases, their entire lives.

Edward Guerra Kodatt, 26, was chosen to replace Mike Madigan in the 22nd district after getting 63% of votes.Kodatt was nominated by Madigan, who finally called it quits after 50 years in the state legislature.The committee voted Sunday and Kodatt was announced as the replacement. Madigan will still be the state representative until Feb. 28, and Kodatt will be sworn in on Mar. 2.On Thursday, the legendary political figure sent a letter to the House speaker announcing that he will be resigning from the state representative post he has held since 1971. A second letter to the Clerk of the House tendered Madigan's resignation, effective Thursday."It's no secret that I have been the target of vicious attacks by people who sought to diminish my many achievements lifting up the working people of Illinois," Madigan said in part. "The fact is, my motivation for holding elected office has never wavered. I have been resolute in my dedication to public service and integrity, always acting in the interest of the people of Illinois."He went on to say "I leave office at peace with my decision and proud of the many contributions I've made to the state of Illinois, and I do so knowing I've made a difference."His career began back in 1970 when he was first elected to represent Chicago's Southwest Side. He has served as Speaker of the House for all but two years since 1983. But Madigan's reign came to an end as the longest serving House speaker in U.S. history. Madigan served as speaker for all but two years since 1983. He was replaced in that position by Emanuel "Chris" Welch who became the first Black person in Illinois history to hold that position."I think we're at a point where we're changing the political history of the state of Illinois," said Dick Simpson, political science professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago. "Madigan was the last powerhouse still in power."Madigan is credited with many achievements in his career, including passing historic education reform, raising the minimum wage, abolishing the death penalty and passing the Marriage Equality Act.His support crumbled under a federal corruption probe of ComEd where he was implicated, but not charged in a bribery and jobs scheme. Last month, when he realized he would not be able to garner the 60 votes needed to remain Speaker, he announced he would step aside.In 2018 support for Madigan began to erode with the #MeToo movement when he faced sexual harassment issues with his staff and under his leadership.Madigan's career spanned nine Illinois governors and Chicago mayors and eight presidents. He is one of the last of the old-time political bosses, getting his start as a precinct captain under Mayor Richard J. Daley's machine.The 78-year-old, who is also a property tax assessment attorney, remains the chairman of the state Democratic Party, where he still wields significant political power, with a political war chest.His constituents generally said they thought he had done a good job in office."I think he's done a lot for the community. I voted for him," said Lindsay Koss, a Garfield Park resident.While political opponents highlight how he has contributed to the state's debt, especially underfunded pensions, many residents of Madigan's district are concerned about more tangible issues and the old school politician who takes care of his voters."He's done all right by me," said Mike Oziminski, another Garfield Ridge resident.After touring a Metro East COVID-19 vaccination site Thursday afternoon, Gov. JB Pritzker said he wishes Madigan the best and lauded the state's decision to vote Welch in as Illinois' first Black speaker."When you serve as long and in as dedicated a fashion in terms of just his sheer, the number of hours the man put into the job, his family can really suffer; it's a challenge," Pritzker said. "I really just want to call them out today and say they really deserve kudos for the public service that former Speaker Madigan did."When asked about Madigan's implications in the ComEd investigation, Pritzker said that's "running its course.""The accusations that exist that are around things like that are not good," Pritzker said. "I believe it's our job to tell the truth, be honest, to do the right thing, to serve with integrity."Read Madigan's full statement here:Speaker Chris Welch released a statement following Madigan's announcement and thanked him for his decades of service."I thank the former Speaker for his sincere and meaningful contributions to our state," Welch said Thursday."Now we must build on that with a new generation of leadership focused on racial and gender equity in all dimensions, improving government transparency, and leading with the kind of conviction, compassion and cooperation expected by our constituents. I truly appreciate his contributions and I join Illinoisans across the state in wishing him well," he said."Today's news of Rep. Madigan's retirement comes as no surprise to me and every other Illinoisan, and I have been looking forward to this 'new day' in Illinois for some time. I urge the Democrats in both Chambers and the Governor to reflect on how we can use this opportunity to improve Illinois. Rep. Madigan's autocratic rule over the decades has not made Illinois a more prosperous nor competitive state," Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin said in a statement Thursday."Our state is in shambles - financially, structurally and ethically. New ideas and sincere collaboration between the parties is the only pathway forward," Durkin said.