Interview with Mike Pence on ABC7 Chicago: Former vice president talks new memoir, Jan. 6

There was an interview with Mike Pence on ABC7 Chicago Tuesday. The former vice president discussed his new memoir and Jan. 6.

CHICAGO -- Speaking for the first time about Jan. 6th, former Vice President Mike Pence is out with a memoir about his faith and what happened that day.

He spoke with ABC7 Chicago about the project Tuesday.

The memoir details Republican former President Donald Trump's extraordinary effort to push Pence to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and shares his account of the day thousands of rioters stormed the Capitol, with some chanting "Hang Mike Pence."

"They had come to protest the result of the election and to prevent Congress from fulfilling its responsibility to open and count the Electoral College votes," Pence writes. "And, as I later learned, many had come looking for me."

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.