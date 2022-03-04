Arts & Entertainment

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher to match up to $3 million in 'Stand With Ukraine' GoFundMe campaign

LOS ANGELES -- Actress Mila Kunis was born in Ukraine and she and her husband Ashton Kutcher announced on Thursday the launch of a GoFundMe fundraiser: Stand With Ukraine.

"This unjust attack on Ukraine and humanity at large is devastating and the Ukrainian people need our support," Kunis said in a statement. "Our family is starting this fund to help provide immediate support and we will be matching up to $3 million dollars."

Kunis and Kutcher join more Hollywood actors who have joined in to take a stance on the crisis in Ukraine. None have a more personal connection to Ukraine than Kunis.

Sony's "The Batman," Pixar's "Turning Red," and other films have been blocked from release in Russia as studios take a stance over the Ukraine invasion.



"Today, I am a proud Ukrainian," she said. "While my family came to the United States in 1991, I was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine in 1983. Ukrainians are proud and brave people who deserve our help in their time of need."

Kunis and Kutcher have pledged to match up to $3 million with the goal of raising $30 million to help aid the people of Ukraine.

"While we witness the bravery of the people of the country she was born in, we are also witness to the needs of those who have chosen safety," Kutcher said.

You can donate to the couple's fundraiser here

