Army warns of fake military draft texts circulating this week

By Alex Meier
The United States Army is warning the public of fake texts alerting individuals that they were selected for a military draft.

The U.S. Army Recruiting Command said these texts have been circulating throughout the week amid fears of war with Iran after a U.S. airstrike killed the country's top general Qasem Soleimani.

First, Congress and the president would need to authorize legislation to start a draft.





"You'll be fined and sent to jail for minimum of 6 years if no reply," a screenshot of a fraudulent text message reads.

The Army also said if the United States were to authorize a draft, administration would be handled by the Selective Service System, not the Army's recruiting branch.

Congress and the president would first need to pass official legislation to enact a draft.

The Selective Service System then selects draftees using a lottery system, and even those chosen through the lottery are not automatically enlisted.

The U.S. has not enacted a draft since 1973 during the Vietnam War.
