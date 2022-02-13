Milwaukee officer injured in the line of duty gifted Super Bowl tickets

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- A Milwaukee police officer recently wounded in the line of duty is on his way to Los Angeles to cheer on his beloved Bengals at the Super Bowl!
Just days after being shot in the line of duty, Officer Herbert Davis got the surprise of a lifetime, scoring two tickets from WTMJ Radio and Good Karma Brands to attend football's biggest night.
As a lifelong Bengals fan, he said getting to enjoy the big game with his father is a thrill, WTMJ reported.
"Growing up, you know, watching him watch the Bengals and it kind of rubbed off on me. And ever since I was maybe 6 or 7 years old, I started watching the Bengals myself and my love has just grown and I've stayed with it," said Officer Davis. "Through all the up and down years and now it finally paid off for these moments, for this moment and I'm very excited."
Family members captured Davis watching Cincinnati clinch the AFC Championship as he was filled with emotion over the history-making moment.
As he prepared to board the plane, Davis said he couldn't leave without sharing a message.
"Thank you. Just thank you to everyone who's been there for me," he said. "You know, whether it's been since iI started this job or before then, or people who have just met me. You know, within the last week or so, just thank you and I appreciate everything. My family appreciates everything. And, you know, I hope they're cheering for the Bengals on Sunday."
While the timeline for his recovery is still unclear, Davis said he's taking it one day at a time and is filled with gratitude for everyone supporting him on his journey.
