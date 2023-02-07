Robbery suspect, Milwaukee police officer killed in struggle, shooting during pursuit: officials

MPD officer killed was 37 years old, police said.

There was a Milwaukee police death early Tuesday morning after a struggle and shooting during the pursuit of a robbery suspect, officials said.

MILWAUKEE (WLS) -- A Milwaukee police officer was shot and killed while pursuing a robbery suspect early Tuesday morning on the city's South Side, city officials said during an emotional press conference later Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 2700-block of 14th Street just before 1:30 a.m. in search of a suspect connected to a robbery, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said.

Police found the suspect, who ignored commands and fled on foot, officials said.

One officer caught up, and a struggle ensued.

Shots were fired, and both a 37-year-old male officer and the 19-year-old suspect were wounded, police said.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

The suspect died on the scene, but it was not clear if the individual was shot by an officer or if it the injury was self-inflicted, police said.

Norman got emotional during the Tuesday morning press conference, saying "one of our finest, who put on that uniform, put on that badge, put in the work last night, and paid the ultimate sacrifice, for protecting our community. Milwaukee needs your prayers, we need your support.

"Our community needs you. This is a time to lean in, do work. ... The violence needs to stop," he said.

Neither the officer's name nor the suspect's name was immediately released, as family was notified.

Brookfield, Wisconsin Police Department will help in the investigation.

