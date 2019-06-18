Milwaukee police officer killed in crash, speeding driver arrested, chief says

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee's police chief says an officer on his way home from work was struck and killed by a speeding driver who ran a red light at a Milwaukee intersection.

Chief Alfonso Morales says Kou Her was a 2-year veteran of the department and had just finished his shift when he was killed about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at Froedtert Hospital.

At a news conference, Morales said police arrested a 34-year-old Milwaukee man after witnesses provided the suspect's direction of travel. The chief says the suspect has four drunken driving convictions in Wisconsin and is on probation for the latest.

A group of officers, detectives and others stood silently and saluted at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office when Her's body arrived from the hospital.
