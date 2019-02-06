Milwaukee police officer shot

MILWAUKEE --
A Milwaukee police officer was shot on the city's south side Wednesday morning.

Milwaukee firefighters and officers from the Marquette University Police Department responded to the scene around 9 a.m.
WISN reports the shooting occurred in the area of South 12th and West Manitoba streets. The Journal Sentinel reports the officer was shot while executing a search warrant and that one person is in custody.

WISN reports the officer was transported to Froedtert Hospital.

Mayor Tom Barrett and police Chief Alfonso Morales were also on scene. A press conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

ABC News contributed to this report.
