Milwaukee police officer shot

MILWAUKEE --A Milwaukee police officer was shot on the city's south side Wednesday morning.
Milwaukee firefighters and officers from the Marquette University Police Department responded to the scene around 9 a.m.
WISN reports the shooting occurred in the area of South 12th and West Manitoba streets. The Journal Sentinel reports the officer was shot while executing a search warrant and that one person is in custody.
WISN reports the officer was transported to Froedtert Hospital.
Mayor Tom Barrett and police Chief Alfonso Morales were also on scene. A press conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
ABC News contributed to this report.