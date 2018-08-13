Milwaukee police shoot, kill man on city's south side

Milwaukee police have shot and killed a 48-year-old man on the city's south side.Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales says officers were following up late Monday afternoon on a suspect who fled from them earlier in the day. Officers conducted a traffic stop, and Morales says the Milwaukee man got out of the vehicle with a gun.Morales says two officers fired, and the suspect died. No officers were hurt.The police chief says the suspect was wanted on two warrants, for violating probation and domestic violence. He says a firearm was recovered but would not say if the suspect fired his weapon.The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the officer-involved shooting comes on the two-year anniversary of the fatal police shooting of Sylville Smith. His death sparked several nights of violent unrest in parts of Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood.