Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors leaves fatalities, injuries, mayor says; shooter dead

MILWAUKEE (WLS) -- At least eight people were injured in a mass shooting at the Molson Coors facility in Milwaukee Wednesday afternoon. The gunman is dead, police told ABC News.

Law enforcement briefed on the matter told ABC News the suspected shooter was an employee who was fired earlier today, and then returned with a gun. The conditions of those injured were not currently known.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said "multiple people" had been killed, but said he could not give an exact number and would not give out inaccurate information.

"This remains an active scene, there are multiple fatalities, we know that," Mayor Barrett said. "Again, what has happened is that a horrific shooting has occurred."

President Donald Trump addressed the mass shooting at the beginning of a press conference addressing his administration's plans to address the spread of novel coronavirus in America. He said five people had been killed in the shooting. Police have not said how many people died.

"Our hearts break for them and their loved ones," Trump said. "We send our condolences. We will be with them and it's a terrible thing. Terrible thing. So our hearts go out to the people of Wisconsin and to the families. Thank you very much."

Milwaukee police officers received a call about an active shooter just after 2 p.m. and responded to the Molson Coors campus at 35th Street and West State Street. The sprawling complex includes a mix of corporate offices and brewing facilities. At least 600 people work at the complex.

Employees were sent an email to shelter in place. As of 5 p.m., police were still going building by building to confirm that the scene is secure.

"It's a horrible, horrible day for employees here, a very rough day for anybody who is close to this situation," said Barrett.

ATF and FBI agents also responded to the scene to support city and county law enforcement.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office appeared to have been called late, not early, to the scene, and it was apparent that not many people, if any, were being taken to area hospitals.



Milwaukee police asked people stay away from the area, and that no helicopters or drones be flown over the site for "officer safety purposes."

Several nearby schools were also locked down due to the shooting, which happened as the school day ended.

James Boyles told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that his wife, Lasonya Ragdales, works at Molson Coors in the claims department.

She was texting from inside the building and told her husband that there was active shooter and she was locked in a room with a bunch of co-workers, the Journal Sentinel reported.

Some employees of the company were at the company's annual conference underway in Houston. That conference has now been canceled, company sources to the I-Team, and people are being brought back home.

Molson Coors changed its name from MillerCoors in 2019.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
