Milwaukee violence: 3 young people shot; girl, 13, dies

MILWAUKEE -- Authorities said a 13-year-old Milwaukee girl was killed and two other young people were injured in a triple shooting on the city's south side.Police responded to the shooting about 9:30 p.m. Sunday and discovered that a 13-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man had been shot.The 13-year-old girl died at a local hospital. The 10-year-old girl was listed in serious but stable condition and the 18-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries.Details of the shooting are under investigation. No further information was released.Milwaukee is on pace to break another record when it comes to homicides,Each of the past two years, the city has broken previous records.Police said there were 62 homicides before this weekend.In the same time period last year, the city was at 42.