Minister accused of stealing $800,000 from First Baptist Church in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Former minister accused of stealing more than $800,000 from Houston's First Baptist Church

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
A former minister is accused of stealing more than $800,000 from Houston's First Baptist Church over a six-year period.

Jerrell G. Altic, 40, allegedly embezzled the money during a six-year period that ended in November 2017.


A Harris County grand jury indicted Altic, the Harris County District Attorney announced.

Surrounded by the media outside the courtroom, Altic's attorney said, "He knew this day was coming. And he's sorry."

He is expected to turn himself in to authorities.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
embezzlementtheftu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
4 in custody after police chase starting in Coal City ends at McCormick Place
Ex-banker gets 4 years for stealing more than $325K from elderly
Lyft driver accused of sexually harassing 17-year-old passenger on ride to Lyons
Bucktown clothing store employees pepper-sprayed by group of thieves, police say
Charges dropped against mom whose baby was ripped away
Woman testifies about grilling cousin's dismembered body
Woman outraged after former Baylor student accused of rape avoids jail time
Mom dies after trying to save dog from frozen pond
Show More
Man shoots, kills and buries neighbor's dog after it urinates on his lawn
Recalled breakfast sausage links may have metal inside
Car crashes into Evanston laundromat for second time in 12 days
WATCH LIVE: Google CEO testifies before Congress on data breach
More News