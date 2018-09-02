Minivan full of sleeping children stolen in South Chicago

A minivan full of sleeping children was stolen in South Chicago early Sunday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Police report that a minivan full of sleeping children was stolen in South Chicago early Sunday morning.

A 30-year-old couple flagged down police just after midnight to report that an unknown man had taken off in their van.

The couple had left the van running at an Amstar gas station near East 89th Street and South Saginaw Avenue while their children, aged 3, 4, 6 and 14, were asleep inside.

Police said they found the van abandoned a few minutes later in the 8900 block of South Saginaw with the children still asleep inside and unharmed.

No one is in custody.
