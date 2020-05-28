Minneapolis police killing: George Floyd's deadly arrest reopens wounds in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For some in Chicago, George Floyd's deadly arrest opens a wound for people healing from a similar case closer to home.A group of demonstrators gathered in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Thursday to stand in solidarity with protesters in Minnesota as the community reacts to the death of another black man at the hands of police. This time, it's George Floyd."We're tired. We're tired. We was tired with Mike Brown. We were tired with Castile, we was tired with Garner, we was tired with Sandra Bland. We was tired with McDonald," community activist William Calloway said.Calloway was instrumental in getting the city to release dashcam video of white Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke fatally shooting black teen Laquan McDonald 16 times."Unless you're black and you've been living in this skin your whole life, you will never understand the degree of frustration we feel," he said.Violent protests began Wednesday in Minneapolis after cellphone video went viral showing George Floyd suffering and gasping for air during an arrest by a police officer who kneels on his neck for almost nine minutes.Licensed clinical social worker Natalie Graves said the unrest has an emotional toll on a community already hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic."I see that trauma, the fear, the anxiety, the depression, substance abuse, trying to cope and the anger, and all of that is impacting folks because of an injustice," Graves said.Fire crews in Minnesota have responded to nearly three dozen intentionally -set fires. Officials said looting continues Thursday.Chicago Urban League CEO Karen Freeman-Wilson said she doesn't condone the destruction, but understands what triggered it."People who sit in positions of power and influence, have to be just as vocal in our protest about what is happening," Freeman-Wilson said.Meanwhile, Rev. Jesse Jackson is in town hoping to calm emotions as local officials call for peace, which some say can only come after there are what they call "real consequences" for police."Every day I think about what's the next Laquan McDonald, what's the next Ahmaud Arbery, what's the next George Floyd?" Calloway said.