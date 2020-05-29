George Floyd killing: Chicago activist Ja'mal Green lends voice to Minneapolis protests

Cell phone video taken by Chicago activist Ja'mal Green shows a Minneapolis police station lit on fire by protestors
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the anger and protests continue in Minneapolis after the death of 46-year-old George Floyd at the hands of police, Chicago activists are showing up to share their voice.

RELATED: Arresting officer charged with murder in death of George Floyd

Cell phone video taken by Chicago activist Ja'mal Green showed a Minneapolis police station lit on fire by protestors.

Green spoke with ABC 7 Chicago from Minneapolis Friday morning as buildings were still smoldering.

"They want to demonize these people because they're angry," Green said. "After being contained in communities with no opportunities, with no resources and dealing with a police department that are treating them like dogs and killing them with no accountability of justice. How do you expect people to feel? Have to continue to watch the brothers and sister be killed in front of them on tape? How do you expect them to feel? They're fighting like they have nothing to lose."

Reverend Jesse Jackson is also in Minneapolis, meeting with local faith leaders to encourage peaceful protesting.

In Chicago, there have been some protests against police brutality this week. Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown announced the addition of more officers and patrols will move into communities across the city in an effort to keep neighborhoods safer as we move into summer, and says officers will continue to build relationships with residents.

"Everyone deserves a measure of respect. Our officers are really dedicated and working really hard to build trust in the community, and that's been our message," Supt. Brown said.

Supt. Brown also encouraged his own officers to watch the Floyd video and said that kind of response will not be tolerated in Chicago.
