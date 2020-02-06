Minooka man accused of Ponzi scheme that raised $75M out of Grundy County

A Minooka man was accused of raising $75 million through a Ponzi scheme based out of Grundy County.

MINOOKA, Ill. -- A Minooka man was indicted on a federal fraud charge for operating what authorities are calling a Ponzi scheme that raised $75 million.

A criminal complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court accused Kenneth D. Courtright of committing wire fraud through his Minooka-based company, Today's Growth Consultant Inc., which also operated under a division named "The Income Store."

Courtright, 49, was arrested Wednesday and appeared in federal court the same day, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois. Judge Jeffrey I. Cummings ordered him released on bond.

TGC, which claimed to build or acquire websites for investors, raised at least $75 million from more than 500 investors from January 2017 to October 2019, according to prosecutors.

Federal officials said TGC promised investors returns of up to 20% of their initial investment or 50% in website revenues, but Courtright paid investors with money raised from later investors.

He is also accused of spending investors' money to pay his mortgage and a relative's tuition, prosecutors said.

The scheme allegedly became unsustainable in December 2019, and the company notified investors of a moratorium on payments because of "challenges and headwinds" the business faced, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ordered the company's assets frozen on Dec. 30, the Sun-Times previously reported.

If convicted, Courtright could face a up to 20 years in federal prison, prosecutors said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
minookagrundy countyfraud
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LPHS students stage sit-in amid ongoing misconduct investigations
Chicago Weather: Several inches of snow falls across area
Man charged in shooting on CTA Blue Line train
Woman charged in stabbing of street musician on Loop Red Line platform
Man shot by police after standoff in Riverside park
Man body-slammed by Chicago police sues city, officer
Trump unleashes fury at impeachment enemies after acquittal
Show More
How to watch the New Hampshire Democratic debate on ABC
Naperville bans sale of dogs, cats from commercial breeders
Chicago Auto Show: Media Preview Day
ICE agent shoots man in face during deportation fight
Chicago boxing club keeps at-risk youth off the street and in shape
More TOP STORIES News