Southwest suburban man facing charges for grabbing TV reporter during live broadcast, police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
SHOREWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A 20-year-old man is facing charges after police allege he grabbed a WGN-TV reporter during a live broadcast in a southwest suburb Saturday.

Shorewood police announced battery and disorderly conduct charges against Minooka resident Eric Farina on Sunday.

Police said Farina grabbed a WGN-TV reporter around her shoulders while she was conducting a live broadcast in Shorewood Saturday at around 10 p.m. Police said Farina also "uttered a profane and disturbing statement" before leaving the area.

Farina was arrested at his residence Sunday. He's since been released.

No other details are known at this time.
