Minor charged after shooting friend in chest, assaulting police officer in Willowbrook

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. -- A minor has been charged with shooting his friend in the chest and assaulting a police officer in suburban Willowbrook.according to the Du Page County state's attorney's office, the minor is facing a felony count of reckless discharge of a weapon, one count of trying to disarm a police officer and two counts of battery against a police officer in connection with a shooting on June 22.That day, officers responded to an apartment for calls of a person shot and found a person with a gunshot wound in the chest, prosecutors said.While the minor was holding the gun, his mother tried to take it from him and it fired, striking the person in the chest.As the person was being taken to the hospital, the minor allegedly punched an officer in the face and put another officer in a chokehold from behind while trying to steal his weapon, prosecutors said.The minor appeared in bond court Tuesday and was ordered to be held until his next court date, prosecutors said.