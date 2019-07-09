TOLEDO, Ohio -- Doctors are calling a toddler from Toledo a "miracle" after he recovered from being found lifeless at the bottom of a pool.
WTVG reports that 2-year-old Garrett Pettry was released from the hospital Monday after being found at the bottom of a murky pool on June 19.
Investigators said he was underwater for at least five minutes.
Dr. Naeem Mahfooz, the pediatric neurologist who cared for the toddler, said doctors weren't sure what would happen to Garrett. Now, they're calling the 2-year-old's recovery a miracle.
Doctors said he is happy and healthy.
2-year-old boy survives near-drowning after being found lifeless in Ohio pool
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News