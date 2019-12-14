Missing $600 could cost Calumet City PTA thousands

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- A heated meeting was held Friday night over missing PTA money in south suburban Calumet City.PTA members said more than $600 is missing after a popcorn fundraising sales event.Members said the PTA president, who was not at the meeting, took the cash home after the event and later reported it stolen.If that missing money isn't recovered the PTA could miss out on thousands of fundraising dollars.The school district said two police reports were filed about the missing money. Police said they will not comment on their investigation.