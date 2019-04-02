Crime & Safety

FBI: Missing 15-year-old may be traveling with 47-year-old man

EMBED <>More Videos

Authorities believe a missing 15-year-old may be traveling with a 47-year-old man.

PORT BARRE, Louisana -- Authorities believe missing Louisiana teen Domeanna Spell may be traveling with a 47-year-old man.

Spell's family says the 15-year-old babysat Cory "Shane" Disotel's three children. Spell's family contacted police when they discovered a number of inappropriate texts from Disotel to their daughter.

Spell was last seen on Thursday getting off her school bus.

Spell is described as having long, light brown hair with blue/hazel eyes. She is about 5'2'' and weighs approximately 105 pounds.

Disotel has blue eyes and thinning brown hair. He stands about 5'8'' tall and weighs 155 pounds.

Authorities believe they may be traveling in a silver 2003 Honda Civic.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or tips to call 1-800-225-5324.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetylouisianasex abuse against childrenmissing girlu.s. & worldmissing teenager
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 women killed, man wounded in Greater Grand Crossing shooting
Voters to decide between Lightfoot, Preckwinkle in historic Chicago mayoral election
Nipsey Hussle shooting: Police identify suspect
Chaos erupts, 19 people injured outside Nipsey Hussle vigil
2 killed in West Side shooting
Man found guilty in murder, sex abuse of NYC jogger
Man says he was attacked by DoorDash worker at Denny's
Show More
30 years of changes on the Illinois Tollway
Mom killed in front of her kids while helping disabled man
Girl, 17, shot on swing in Humboldt Park
Catastrophic crash kills 4 teens, including 3 siblings
Woman targeted for speaking Spanish, racist rant caught on camera
More TOP STORIES News