Missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Jefferson Park

Maliya Porter. (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO --
A 16-year-old girl was reported missing Thursday after she was last seen in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Maliya Porter was last seen Aug. 15 before she went missing from the 5700 block of West Montrose Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Porter was described as a 150-pound, 5-foot-8 black girl with brown eyes and brown hair, police said. She was last seen in a white tank top and red pajama shorts.

She wears braces and was last seen carrying a maroon backpack with gold sequences and "love Pink" written on it, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
