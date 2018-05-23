Missing 3-month-old baby Royalty Wolf found, mother in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) --A 3-month-old baby who has been missing for more than a week after her biological mother abducted her was found, police said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.
Royalty Wolf was last seen on May 14 with her biological mother, Mikequera Randolph, who does not have custody.
BREAKING: Baby Royalty was just found in the 11th District at Francisco and Flournoy. CFD on scene and she will be transported for evaluation. Mother has fled the location and we are trying to locate her. pic.twitter.com/nGvXLcDcFi— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) May 23, 2018
The baby was found in the 11th police district on Chicago's West Side, said Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi in a tweet at about 1:30 p.m.
Witnesses said they saw the Randolph walking with the baby in a stroller, and that she left her at the corner of Francisco and Flournoy after a police officer confronted her.
After the confrontation the officer took the child out of the stroller, comforted her, and immediately called for backup.
Randolph was taken into custody on the city's West Side shortly after 3:30 p.m. Police said she was hiding in a garage less than a block from where her child was found.
Guglielmi said the baby was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Investigators said DCFS was supervising Randolph's visit at an apartment at 15th and Avers in Lawndale, when Randolph slipped out and ran off with the baby.
The Department of Child and Family Services released a statement saying, in part, that the case aide who was supervising that visit has been suspended:
"All of us at DCFS and at our foster care agency, Unity Parenting, are thrilled that Royalty Wolf has been found safe. The baby is at the hospital where she is currently undergoing a medical evaluation. No further information on her will be provided at this time.
DCFS staff, and our foster care agency, Unity Parenting and many law enforcement agencies actively participated in the search for Royalty. The case aide who was supervising the mother's visit with Royalty has been suspended as Unity investigates the circumstances surrounding the mother's disappearance with the baby."