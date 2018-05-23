Missing 3-month-old baby Royalty Wolf found, mother in custody

EMBED </>More Videos

A 3-month-old baby who has been missing for more than a week after her biological mother abducted her was found, police said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 3-month-old baby who has been missing for more than a week after her biological mother abducted her was found, police said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.

Royalty Wolf was last seen on May 14 with her biological mother, Mikequera Randolph, who does not have custody.


The baby was found in the 11th police district on Chicago's West Side, said Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi in a tweet at about 1:30 p.m.

Witnesses said they saw the Randolph walking with the baby in a stroller, and that she left her at the corner of Francisco and Flournoy after a police officer confronted her.

After the confrontation the officer took the child out of the stroller, comforted her, and immediately called for backup.

Randolph was taken into custody on the city's West Side shortly after 3:30 p.m. Police said she was hiding in a garage less than a block from where her child was found.

Guglielmi said the baby was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

DCFS: Mother fled with missing baby during supervised visit
Chicago police sent out an alert late Monday night asking the public for help to find a mother and her 3-month-old daughter.


Investigators said DCFS was supervising Randolph's visit at an apartment at 15th and Avers in Lawndale, when Randolph slipped out and ran off with the baby.

The Department of Child and Family Services released a statement saying, in part, that the case aide who was supervising that visit has been suspended:

"All of us at DCFS and at our foster care agency, Unity Parenting, are thrilled that Royalty Wolf has been found safe. The baby is at the hospital where she is currently undergoing a medical evaluation. No further information on her will be provided at this time.

DCFS staff, and our foster care agency, Unity Parenting and many law enforcement agencies actively participated in the search for Royalty. The case aide who was supervising the mother's visit with Royalty has been suspended as Unity investigates the circumstances surrounding the mother's disappearance with the baby."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing girlbabyabductionChicagoLawndale
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
DCFS: Mother fled with missing baby during supervised visit
Police say baby abducted by mom now missing more than a week
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
More News