Missing Alabama teen located safe after 24-hour search, police say

A 13-year-old girl who went missing in Alabama has been safely located, according to police.

The Pelham Police Department said the teen was found Thursday afternoon following a 24-hour search.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency had issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for the girl, who was last seen Tuesday morning.

Authorities were trying to locate a dark-colored Mercedes SUV after police said surveillance video showed the girl "willingly" entering the vehicle.

Police haven't yet released any other details about the teen's whereabouts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alabamamissing girlmissing childrenu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thieves steal $52K from Fashion Outlets of Chicago store in Rosemont
LIVE: Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump
Chicago Weather: Periods of snow, rain expected to continue into Saturday
Arrest made in Red Line sex abuse, robbery case
Thieves scan credit card info from inside woman's purse
Pilsen's popularity pressures families to move
Thieves grab up to $10K in iPhones from Oak Brook Apple Store: police
Show More
U.S. Census hiring thousands in Chicago area, hosts information session in Schaumburg
Space heater causes Burnside fire that seriously injures toddler, elderly man: CPD
2020 Oscars performers announced: See the list
Authorities investigating possible case of coronavirus in Texas
W Hotel guest in Streeterville robbed after arranging meeting online, police say
More TOP STORIES News