Missing Aurora woman, 24, found

Anastasia Cappello was last heard from Sept. 13.

A 24-year-old woman who was reported missing from west suburban Aurora on Oct. 22 was located, authorities said Friday.Anastasia Cappello was last heard from on Sept. 13, according to a missing person alert from Illinois State Police.Aurora police said in a statement that she had been known to "hop in to freight trains as a form of transportation" and that she had gone missing in the past. She typically responds to text messages, but had not done so since Sept. 13.Authorities said Friday that Cappello had been found. They did not release further details.