Missing autistic boy, 15, from Wrightwood on South Side: police

Jehiel Watkins, 15, was last seen Wednesday in the 2500 block of West 79th Street, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

CHICAGO -- A 15-year-old boy has been reported missing from Wrightwood on the South Side.

Jehiel Watkins was last seen Wednesday in the 2500 block of West 79th Street, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Watkins, who is autistic and does not know his own name, is a 6-foot-1, 175-pound boy with brown eyes, black hair and a medium-brown complexion, police said.

He was last seen wearing a green and blue camouflage sweater and khaki pants, police said.

Anyone with information about Watkins' location is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
