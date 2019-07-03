Missing 2-year-old boy found dead in car after disappearing during nap

DENTON, Texas -- A 2-year-old boy who disappeared Tuesday has been found dead.



Police were searching for Sarbesh Gurung in Denton, Texas, just north of Dallas. His mother said she put him down for a nap, but when she went to check on him at 2 p.m., he was gone.

Sarbesh was found dead in a car near where crews were searching for him yesterday, police say.

According to authorities, his family is devastated and his mother is being treated for an undetermined medical condition. Police say she had a panic attack when she was notified.

According to police, the car where Sarbesh was found had dark windows and a sunshade, making it impossible to see inside. They don't know how he got inside the car.

Police say no foul play is suspected at this time.



