Missing 11-year-old boy with autism last seen near Skokie canal found safe, police say

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- An 11-year-old boy with nonverbal autism who was last seen near the North Shore Channel in Skokie has been found safe, police say.
The boy was last seen by a witness riding a scooter on the bike path near McCormick Boulevard and Main Street around 4:57 p.m. Thursday, Skokie police said.
The witness told police she watched the boy scale a fence near the canal. His scooter was later found unattended.
Chopper7 flew overhead as authorities searched along the North Shore Channel Thursday evening.
Authorities have not shared additional details.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
