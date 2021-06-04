Missing 11-year-old boy with autism last seen near Skokie canal found safe, police say

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- An 11-year-old boy with nonverbal autism who was last seen near the North Shore Channel in Skokie has been found safe, police say.The boy was last seen by a witness riding a scooter on the bike path near McCormick Boulevard and Main Street around 4:57 p.m. Thursday, Skokie police said.The witness told police she watched the boy scale a fence near the canal. His scooter was later found unattended.Chopper7 flew overhead as authorities searched along the North Shore Channel Thursday evening.Authorities have not shared additional details.