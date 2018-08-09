Missing Georgia boy's remains found at New Mexico compound, grandfather says

FILE - This Aug. 3, 2018, file photo released by Taos County Sheriff's Office shows a rural compound during an unsuccessful search for a missing boy in Amalia, N.M. (Taos County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

AMALIA, N.M. --
The grandfather of a missing Georgia boy says the remains of the child were found buried at a desert compound in New Mexico.

Abdul-ghani Wahhaj was found Monday - on what would have been his fourth birthday - after he went missing in December in Jonesboro, Georgia, near Atlanta.

The boy's grandfather, Siraj Wahhaj, leads a New York City mosque and told reporters Thursday that he learned from other family members that the boy's body was buried at the New Mexico compound after he died.

RELATED: Man at New Mexico compound trained kids for school shootings
EMBED More News Videos

The father of a missing Georgia boy was training children at a New Mexico compound to commit school shootings, prosecutors said in court documents obtained Wednesday.



Authorities say the boy's father, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, had told his wife he wanted to perform an exorcism on the child and later said he was taking the child to a park and didn't return.

The search for the boy led authorities to the New Mexico compound last week.

RELATED: Remains of unidentified boy found at New Mexico compound where 11 starving children were rescued


Imam Wahhaj says "whoever is responsible ... should be held accountable."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abuserescuearrestchildrenchild rescueu.s. & worldbody foundNew Mexico
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Man at New Mexico compound trained kids for school shootings
Remains of unidentified boy found at New Mexico compound
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Top Stories
Bicyclist fatally struck by truck in West Loop
Man fatally shot during Longwood Manor home invasion ID'd
Charges: Teasing led to fatal Wisconsin circular saw attack
Workers transform house in 12 days for parasailing accident amputee
WATCH: Penguin chick takes first swim at Shedd Aquarium
Prospect Heights fire victims protest actions of Condo Association
Building facade collapses in Pilsen
After cash giveaway scrutiny, Wilson curtailing foundation's giving
Show More
Texas authorities seek sex offender with ties to Chicago
Teen overcomes incredible odds to become valedictorian, attend college
Teen killed, another wounded in West Pullman shooting
Husband killed wife, himself at hospital over her illness
More News