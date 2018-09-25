Missing Buffalo Grove man found dead in Wauconda

A Buffalo Grove man who was reported missing Saturday was found dead Monday in Wauconda, police said.Kimberly Carr, of the 1200 block of Larraway Drive in Buffalo Grove, reported her husband Paul Carr, 41, missing at about 10 p.m. Saturday night. Kimberly said her husband was due home from work at Barrington Orthopedics around noon but didn't return and didn't answer phone calls or text messages. Police said his car was not at the business either.Police spoke with Kimberly Carr again Sunday morning, who said her husband still had not returned home, and officially declared him missing at 10 a.m.At about 9 a.m. Monday, Wauconda police received a call of a suspicious vehicle in the 2000 block of Rand Road. The car was reported to be unoccupied and had blood in the interior, authorities said.Police later determined that the car belonged to Paul Carr and found his body in the Wauconda Forest Preserve, near to where the car was discovered.An autopsy indicated that Carr died of injuries caused by sharp force trauma, according to a statement by the Lake County coroner.Buffalo Grove police said there was no active criminal investigation at the time Paul Carr went missing, but the department is now investigating an allegation made against the victim at his workplace.