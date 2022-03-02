missing children

LIVE: Adoptive parents of missing California City boys Orson and Orrin West charged with murder

According to police, Trezell and Jacqueline West were both arrested Tuesday evening in Bakersfield.
Kern County DA provides update on investigation of 2 missing boys

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. -- The adoptive parents of two young California City boys who have been missing for more than year have been charged with murder.

According to police, Trezell and Jacqueline West were both arrested Tuesday evening in Bakersfield. They were charged with second degree murder and also facing child cruelty charges, according to Kern County Superior Court.

The couple are the adoptive parents of Orrin West and his younger brother Orson. They were reported missing by the parents.

The two claim the brothers disappeared from their home's backyard on Dec. 21, 2020.

Orrin was 4 and Orson was 3 at the time they vanished.

Since their disappearance, police have undergone multiple massive searches with the help of the community.

"We deserve to know what happened to those babies," said a California City resident months after the boys went missing.

According to authorities, the parents are being held at the Central Receiving Facility on Truxtun Avenue in Bakersfield.

