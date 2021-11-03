Friends appeal to public for help finding man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach

CHICAGO -- Friends are appealing to the public for help finding a man who went missing on Chicago's South Side.
He was last seen crossing DuSable Lake Shore Drive after parking his car at the 31st Street Beach in the Douglas neighborhood.
Oribi Zachary Kontein, 26 years old, has been missing since Oct. 26, according to Chicago police. Some personal belongings were found in his car at the beach, friends said.
He is a DePaul University graduate student from Nigeria and has been living in Chicago with his wife. He is described as Black, 5-foot-10, 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information can call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.
Police did not provide further information.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.
MISSING PERSON
