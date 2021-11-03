missing person

Friends appeal to public for help finding man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach

Oribi Zachary Kontein, 26 years old, has been missing since Oct. 26
EMBED <>More Videos

Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach

CHICAGO -- Friends are appealing to the public for help finding a man who went missing on Chicago's South Side.

He was last seen crossing DuSable Lake Shore Drive after parking his car at the 31st Street Beach in the Douglas neighborhood.

Oribi Zachary Kontein, 26 years old, has been missing since Oct. 26, according to Chicago police. Some personal belongings were found in his car at the beach, friends said.

He is a DePaul University graduate student from Nigeria and has been living in Chicago with his wife. He is described as Black, 5-foot-10, 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information can call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.

Police did not provide further information.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobronzevillemissing mandepaul universitymissing person
MISSING PERSON
4-year-old found alive in locked house 19 days after going missing
Family begs for answers in search for missing LA mom
What happened to Jelani Day? 3rd autopsy details revealed
Why Jelani Day's mother believes his death is a homicide
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Show More
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
Chicago Weather: Still cold, PM clouds Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News