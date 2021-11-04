missing person

Body found at 31st Street Beach a week after man went missing there, police say

CHICAGO -- A body was found at 31st Street Beach late Thursday morning, a week after a man went missing there.

The body was found on the shoreline around 10:45 a.m. in the 3500 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.

The man, who was Black and between 20 and 27 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police wouldn't say if he was Oribi Zachary Kontein, 26, who went missing Oct. 26 at the beach. His car had been left parked nearby with personal items inside, friends said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released the man's identity or cause of death.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobronzevillemissing manmissing personchicago police department
MISSING PERSON
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
4-year-old found alive in locked house 19 days after going missing
Family begs for answers in search for missing LA mom
What happened to Jelani Day? 3rd autopsy details revealed
TOP STORIES
Kyle Rittenhouse trial witness testimony continues | LIVE
Girl, 2, killed in Harvey shooting ID'd
2 dead in dramatic shootout near upscale Cancun resorts
Chicago employees get paid time off Nov. 12 to get kids vaccinated
CPD officer charged in fatal shooting of her husband, also an officer
Charges in fatal hit and run of Aurora teen
IL reports 2,942 COVID cases, 23 deaths
Show More
Potato named Doug could be world's largest
Murder trial opens for 3 men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery
Colin Powell remembered at funeral in Washington | LIVE
DA convenes new special grand jury to investigate Trump Organization
Vigil held for boy, 13, killed while trick-or-treating in Hammond
More TOP STORIES News