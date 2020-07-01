4-year-old boy, 13-year-old girl missing from Evanston safely located, police say

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Two children reported missing from north suburban Evanston have been safely located, police said.A 4-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl were last seen Tuesday at about 10 p.m. Evanston police told ABC7 Wednesday at around noon that detectives located the children and that they are fine.Due to their age, they had been considered to be in danger.Officers had asked anyone with information on the missing children to contact the Evanston Police Department at 847-866-5050, or contact 9-1-1.No other details are known at this time.